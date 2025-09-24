Open Menu

US Scientists Study Taylor Swift's Voice To Understand Human Speech Evolution

Published September 24, 2025

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2025) American scientists have used global pop icon Taylor Swift as the focus of a long-term study to understand why human voices change over time.

CNN reported that two researchers from the University of Minnesota closely analyzed Swift’s speech and singing from 2008 to 2019, reviewing numerous interviews and songs to trace how her voice and accent evolved.

The findings revealed that human speech is shaped not only by geography but also by social environment, profession, age, and personal identity.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1989, Swift moved to Tennessee at the age of 13 to pursue a career in country music and released her breakthrough album Fearless in 2008. She later lived in Philadelphia and New York, with noticeable changes in her accent and vocal style at each stage.

During her time in Tennessee, her speech carried Southern characteristics — for example, pronouncing “ride” closer to “rod” and “two” as “tee-you.

” However, after relocating to Philadelphia and then New York, her accent shifted toward a more standardized American tone. Researchers also observed that her vocal pitch lowered during her New York years, which they associated with confidence and leadership traits.

The study further noted that these changes were influenced not only by relocation and career but also by natural age-related developments between 19 and 30 years. Additionally, when Swift spoke on social issues such as gender discrimination or rights in the music industry, her tone altered further, reflecting the impact of context on vocal delivery.

The scientists concluded that Taylor Swift’s case demonstrates how human voices are not static but continually evolve, adapting to personal circumstances, social environments, and identity.

