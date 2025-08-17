Open Menu

GCC-Stat: GCC Countries’ Gross National Income Hits $2.143 Trillion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) MUSCAT,17th August, 2025 (WAM) – The latest data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) showed that the value of gross national income (the total income earned by citizens and companies) of the GCC countries at current prices in 2023 amounted to US$2.143 trillion, a decrease of 2.7% compared to US$2.202.7 trillion at the end of 2022.

The value of disposable national income (available for consumption and savings after deducting taxes and other transfers) amounted to US$1.989 trillion, compared to US$2.515 trillion in 2022, marking a decrease of 3%.

The total value added of the non-oil sector in GCC countries at current prices reached about US $.513 trillion by the end of 2023, while the value added of the oil sector amounted to US$ 603.5 billion.

The data indicate that the contribution of the non-oil sector to the GCC’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices rose to 71.5% by the end of 2023, compared to 65% at the end of 2022, with an annual growth rate of 6.4%.

Mining and quarrying activities were the largest contributors to the GCC economy over the past five years, with an average share of 28.3%. Meanwhile, manufacturing activities were the top contributors to the Gross Domestic Product within the non-oil sector, with an average share of 11.

7%.

Most economic activities recorded positive growth rates in 2023, with financial and insurance activities leading at 11.7%, followed by transportation and storage at 11.6%, real estate activities at 8.1%, public administration and defense at 7.9%, wholesale and retail trade at 7.6%, and education at 5.5%. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying, along with manufacturing activities, witnessed a decline of 18.8% and 0.7% respectively.

With regard to the components of expenditure on the GCC’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices, data issued by the GCC-Stat indicate that the value of exports of goods and services reached about US$1.2587 trillion by the end of 2023, accounting for 59.5% of GDP at current prices, with a decline of 7.1%.

Final consumption expenditure (the total amount spent by households, non-profit organizations, and the government on purchasing goods and services to directly satisfy their needs and wants, without using them to produce other goods or services) reached US$1.245 trillion, with an annual growth rate of 7.5%.

The total capital formation (the total formation of fixed capital and assets) also amounted to US$601.8 billion, with an annual growth rate of 5.5%.

Related Topics

Exports Education Oil Muscat August Government Share Top Billion Arab

Recent Stories

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

38 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

2 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium t ..

UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Bur ..

Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley

14 hours ago
 Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM a ..

Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East