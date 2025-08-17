UAE Leaders Congratulate Indonesian President On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 03:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Prabowo Subianto of the Republic of Indonesia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Indonesian President.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Africa Tourism Investment Summit’ in October24 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day30 seconds ago
-
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunities for citizens at ..30 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of non-oil exports2 hours ago
-
12 dead, missing in northern China floods3 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests in H1 20253 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism3 hours ago
-
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley14 hours ago
-
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style sanctions against Isr ..14 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump17 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General, Czech Deputy FM discuss upcoming Gulf-European Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait18 hours ago