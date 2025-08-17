Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Indonesian President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 03:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Prabowo Subianto of the Republic of Indonesia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Indonesian President.

