UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Gabon On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Brice Oligui Nguema of the Gabonese Republic on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Brice Oligui Nguema.
