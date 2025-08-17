12 Dead, Missing In Northern China Floods
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) At least eight people have died in floods in northern China, while rescue teams continue to search for four others reported missing, according to local media reports today.
The flooding swept away 13 people on Saturday in the Inner Mongolia region during a camping trip, with one person rescued.
China had issued warnings yesterday of heavy rainfall, mountain floods, and geological disasters in several areas.
