UAE Welcomes Alaska Summit Hosted By President Donald Trump
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates welcomed the summit held in Alaska between Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, expressing appreciation for President Trump’s efforts to promote dialogue and advance peaceful solutions.
The UAE considers the summit an important step toward strengthening international peace and security and fostering a climate of trust in Europe.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended this historic meeting, stressing that constructive dialogue remains the most effective means of bridging differences and resolving disputes. The Ministry further emphasised that the joint efforts of the two presidents to end the Ukraine crisis represent a source of hope for advancing global peace and stability.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
BFA sealed Bakery after 49 fall ill from contaminated products
Governor Kundi, Federal Minister discuss flood relief efforts in Mansehra
AJK President directs govt to intensify relief efforts for flood victims
Efforts accelerate to reopen closed schools, elevate education standards in Quet ..
NDMA urges tourism curbs in hilly areas amid monsoon emergency
Japan extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods
Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods
No candidate from other provinces recommended for Sindh govt jobs, SPSC
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrives in UK ..
Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered
Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, City Beautification held in Ra ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump34 seconds ago
-
GCC Secretary-General, Czech Deputy FM discuss upcoming Gulf-European Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partnership3 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan4 hours ago
-
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine5 hours ago
-
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students5 hours ago
-
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers6 hours ago
-
UAE rescue team intensifying field operations to extinguish forest fires in Albania7 hours ago
-
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday9 hours ago
-
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain9 hours ago
-
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on October 2410 hours ago