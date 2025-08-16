Open Menu

UAE Welcomes Alaska Summit Hosted By President Donald Trump

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 10:15 PM

UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates welcomed the summit held in Alaska between Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, expressing appreciation for President Trump’s efforts to promote dialogue and advance peaceful solutions.

The UAE considers the summit an important step toward strengthening international peace and security and fostering a climate of trust in Europe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended this historic meeting, stressing that constructive dialogue remains the most effective means of bridging differences and resolving disputes. The Ministry further emphasised that the joint efforts of the two presidents to end the Ukraine crisis represent a source of hope for advancing global peace and stability.

