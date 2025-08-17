Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 01:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) LONDON, 16th August, 2025 (WAM) – Erling Haaland bagged a brace while summer signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki scored on their Premier League debuts as City got off to the perfect start courtesy of a 4-0 opening day victory at Wolves.
Haaland tapped home at the back post for the opener just past the half hour mark after a pinpoint cross from the left by Rico Lewis.
Reijnders doubled our lead moments later after moving onto an Oscar Bobb through ball and producing a classy finish.
In the meantime, Tottenham made a confidence-boosting start to the Premier League season on Saturday, cruising to a 3-0 home win over newly promoted Burnley.
