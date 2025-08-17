Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style sanctions against Israel

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 01:00 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a “problem,” his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen said Saturday, adding she would try to put pressure on Israel over the Gaza war.
“Netanyahu is now a problem in himself,” Frederiksen told Danish media, adding that the Israeli government is going “too far” and lashing out at the “absolutely appalling and catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza and announced new homes in the West Bank.
