Hub71 Attracts 13 AI-focused Start-ups In First Half Of 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a leading global destination for ambitious projects in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, supported by advanced infrastructure, progressive legislation, and a thriving investment environment. This has been reflected in the steady growth of advanced technology companies in the emirate.

In this context, Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of the global tech ecosystem Hub71, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the platform successfully attracted 13 new AI-driven start-ups during the first half of 2025.

With this addition, the number of AI-focused start-ups under Hub71 has risen to 52, representing top talent and entrepreneurship from around the world. This growth underscores the emirate’s status as a global centre for digital innovation and a preferred destination for high-value investments in this vital sector.

Alwan explained that Hub71 plays a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of these companies by providing specialised mentorship, facilitating market access, and opening new avenues for regional and global expansion. As these companies advance, he noted, their impact extends to the wider economy through the creation of high-quality jobs, knowledge exchange, and support for the growth of strategic sectors, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and advanced technologies.

The list of new companies joining in the first half of the year includes Aurem, CambioML, Fundbot Technologies, Mithry, New Path Bio, Nodeshift, Onloop, Redbrick, Simpleem, Skipr, Vivan Therapeutics, xMap, and Vaxo.

