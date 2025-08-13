MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Republic Of Serbia To UAE
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 05:01 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) Saif Abdulla Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Vladimir Maric, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the United Arab Emirates.
Al Shamsi welcomed the new Ambassador and wished him success in performing his duties, affirming the UAE’s keenness to further strengthen and develop its cooperation with the Republic of Serbia in various fields.
Vladimir Maric expressed his pride in representing his country in the UAE, praising the UAE’s distinguished regional and international stature under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia enjoy distinguished relations across political, economic, investment, and cultural fields. Both countries are keen to further enhance this partnership to serve their mutual interests and achieve sustainable development for the two friendly nations and peoples.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE1 minute ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life2 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transplant47 minutes ago
-
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain2 hours ago
-
Typhoon Podul set to make landfall, may affect southern China in coming days2 hours ago
-
Baidu puts faith in AI agents for efficiency2 hours ago
-
Brazil strengthens ties with Gulf nations ahead of COP303 hours ago
-
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order4 hours ago
-
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July5 hours ago
-
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space5 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 20256 hours ago