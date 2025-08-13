I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Iran congratulate the Pakistani nation on their 78th Independence Day. Dr.Reza Ameri Moghadam

Open Menu

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In a congratulatory message on the Independence Day from Dr. Reza Amiri Moqadam, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran said in a press release that on the auspicious day of August 14, when the great Pakistani nation is celebrating the 78th anniversary of its independence with great enthusiasm, I, on my own behalf and on behalf of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the esteemed, brotherly, friendly and neighboring nation.
This day is a day to pay tribute to the high values of this great nation, and we are proud to celebrate Pakistan’s indomitable resilience, unity, and glorious achievements.


We hold the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in high regard. As a result of the firm determination of the top leadership of both countries and the sincere efforts of all sectors on both sides, our relations have entered a new and promising era—an eraغ that has brought relations to a historic turning point amid the quest for peace.

We always pray for the prosperity, security, development, and stability of Pakistan and wish that the enduring friendship between our two brotherly nations deepens and strengthens.

As the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, I reiterate my commitment to further strengthening relations for the mutual prosperity and well-being of our peoples.

