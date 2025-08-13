Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Receives Outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Dmytro Senik, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, on the occasion of the end of the ambassador’s tenure.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr commended the Ukrainian Ambassador's efforts in strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Ukraine in various fields, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

For his part, Ambassador Senik expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the generous hospitality and warm welcome, praising the UAE's regional and international standing and the cooperation and support he had received during his tenure.

