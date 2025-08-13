The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusively available on Daraz!

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 04:44 PM
The wait for cutting-edge performance and premium design is over
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The wait for cutting-edge performance and premium design is over. The realme GT7 Series is now officially available in Pakistan, exclusively on Daraz.
With its flagship specifications, luxury-inspired aesthetics, and unbeatable speed, the GT7 lineup is ready to redefine your smartphone experience. But with limited units in stock, now is the time to secure yours before they sell out.
Realme GT7 – Flagship Power Redefined
At the heart of the realme GT7 is the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, delivering ultra-fast performance, seamless multitasking, and exceptional energy efficiency.
It packs 12GB RAM + 12GB Dynamic RAM and up to 512GB massive ROM for all your apps, photos, and videos. Photography enthusiasts will love its 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 32MP selfie camera for crystal-clear shots.
The 7000mAh Titan Battery with 120W fast charging ensures hours of power in minutes, while IP69 water and dust resistance and IceSense graphene cooling keep it durable and cool under pressure.
Realme GT7 Dream Edition – Luxury Meets Performance
The GT7 Dream Edition delivers the same powerhouse performance as the GT7 but with an exclusive design crafted in collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team.
Featuring the iconic Aston Martin green finish and sleek dual-wing aesthetics, it also boosts performance with 16GB RAM. Users still get the same advanced camera setup, massive battery, and fast charging, making it the perfect choice for those who want both style and substance.
Realme GT7T – The Speed Specialist
The realme GT7T is engineered for extreme speed and responsiveness.
Powered by the Dimensity 8400 Max chipset, it offers rapid app loading, smooth multitasking, and efficient power use. With 12GB RAM + 12GB Dynamic RAM and up to 512GB massive ROM, a powerful AI camera system, a 7000mAh Titan Battery with 120W charging, and the IceSense cooling system, it’s ideal for users who push their phones to the limit.
Prices & Availability
The realme GT7 is priced at PKR 199,999, the GT7 Dream Edition at PKR 219,999, and the GT7T at PKR 169,999.
Pre-orders are available exclusively on Daraz from August 8, with only limited stock in the first wave.
Final Call – Don’t Miss Out
With its combination of flagship performance, advanced camera technology, massive storage, and luxury design, the realme GT7 Series sets a new benchmark for smartphones in Pakistan.
Head to Daraz now and pre-order your device before this limited stock disappears.
