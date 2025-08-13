Dubai Chamber of Commerce supports expansion of Al Sharqi Shipping company into Kenya, Uganda

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported the expansion of Al Sharqi Shipping, a Dubai-based logistics company, into the Kenyan and Ugandan markets.
The chamber’s office in Kenya played a vital role in enabling Al Sharqi Shipping to establish its operations in both countries. The office provided valuable market insights, facilitated local partnerships, and offered strategic advice on navigating regulatory environments and fulfilling legal and administrative requirements.
Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to enabling local companies to expand globally by strengthening their ties with promising international markets and strategic partners. This supports sustainable business growth and underlines our continued commitment to strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector, enabling it to capitalise on high-potential opportunities both locally and internationally.
Kashif Rafiq, CEO of Al Sharqi Shipping and board Member of Al Sharqi Holding, said, “Al Sharqi Shipping has been connecting businesses with trade through logistics and freight solutions since 1989. With the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to support international business growth, we are working to expand our presence in East Africa—strengthening regional ties and contributing to Dubai’s wider trade aspirations.”
Al Sharqi Shipping offers supply chain management, freight forwarding, and cargo consolidation services. By establishing offices in Kenya and Uganda, the company aims to expand the reach of its products and solutions across African markets, from customs clearance to investing in local trucking infrastructure. The move forms part of the company’s broader strategy to diversify and grow its presence in key emerging markets.
