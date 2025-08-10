GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) Jassem Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), today met with Charles Kingston, Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, foremost of which was the free trade agreement between the GCC countries and New Zealand.

The two sides also exchanged views on several regional and international issues.