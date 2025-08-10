Open Menu

UAE Urges End To Sudan Conflict Amid Escalating Disinformation From Port Sudan Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 06:45 PM

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates stands with the Sudanese people in their pursuit of peace, stability, and a dignified future.

Since the onset of the civil war, the UAE has consistently supported regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for violations committed by all warring parties.

The UAE remains committed to a civilian-led process that places the needs of the Sudanese people above the interests of any faction.

In this spirit, the UAE notes a marked increase in unfounded accusations and deliberate propaganda from the so-called Port Sudan Authority, one of the warring parties to the civil war, which actively undermines efforts to end the conflict and restore stability.

These escalating fabrications form part of a calculated pattern of deflection - shifting blame to others to evade responsibility for its own actions - intended to prolong the war and obstruct a genuine peace process.

The UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working closely with partners to foster dialogue, mobilize international support, and contribute to initiatives that address the humanitarian crisis and lay the groundwork for sustainable peace. These efforts will assist in building a secure and stable future for Sudan that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for peace and development.

