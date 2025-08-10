Austria, Nine Countries Reject Expansion Of Gaza Military Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid, and the unconditional release of all hostages.
"This horrific conflict must end," the Austrian minister said in a statement.
Austria, along with Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union, affirmed in a joint statement their strong rejection of the decision of the Israeli Security Cabinet on 8th August to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.
The joint statement warned that the Israeli decision would worsen the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, endanger the lives of hostages, and increase the risk of mass displacement of civilians.
It noted that the plans announced by the Israeli government threaten to violate international humanitarian law, adding that any attempt to annex territory or expand settlements constitutes a violation of international law.
The statement urged the parties concerned and the international community to exert every effort to end the conflict immediately through an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and to ensure the prompt and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid.
It stressed the need for Hamas to release all hostages without delay or preconditions, ensure their humane treatment, and protect them from cruelty and humiliation.
The joint statement reaffirmed the signatories’ commitment to implementing a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to ensure that Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.
It emphasised that any political solution based on the two-state framework must involve the disarmament of Hamas and its complete exclusion from any form of governance in Gaza, with the Palestinian Authority playing a central role.
Recent Stories
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza21 seconds ago
-
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herzegovina28 seconds ago
-
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations36 seconds ago
-
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli1 hour ago
-
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan Authority2 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand3 hours ago
-
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation4 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September5 hours ago
-
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..6 hours ago
-
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship6 hours ago
-
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of government services6 hours ago
-
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 20256 hours ago