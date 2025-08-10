- Home
- Middle East
- 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herzegovina
20th International Summer School On Youth And Heritage Concludes In Bosnia-Herzegovina
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) The 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage (ISSYH20) has concluded in Bosnia-Herzegovina, marking two decades of training young professionals in cultural conservation and preservation.
Organised by the International Forum Bosnia in collaboration with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and its Regional Centre in Sharjah, the programme brought together 23 participants from diverse backgrounds.
Running from 24th July to 9th August, the school combined lectures, seminars, workshops and field visits to heritage sites in Sarajevo, Mostar and Stolac, focusing on the role of cultural heritage in peacebuilding and post-crisis recovery. Participants also exchanged cultural traditions during the Cultural Mosaic evenings.
Amra Hadžimuhamedović, Director of the Centre for Cultural Heritage at the International Forum Bosnia, said the milestone edition strengthened connections among youth committed to safeguarding heritage.
Anwar Sabik, Programme Officer at ICCROM’s Sharjah Regional Centre, emphasised the programme’s role in empowering future heritage leaders.
The opening ceremony at Sarajevo’s Memorial Centre featured addresses by the ICCROM Director-General, the Deputy Manager of ICCROM’s Sharjah Regional Centre, the Secretary-General of Europa Nostra, and the acting Mayor of Sarajevo.
Master classes were delivered by heritage experts from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, and ICCROM, alongside practical workshops in heritage survey methods, wood carving, and freehand heritage drawing. Capstone studios explored peace formation through small-scale heritage recovery projects.
Participants also attended the 20th International Conference on Unity and Plurality in Europe in Mostar, gaining insight into heritage restoration as a tool for rebuilding communities and fostering social cohesion.
Recent Stories
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza4 seconds ago
-
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herzegovina11 seconds ago
-
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations19 seconds ago
-
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli1 hour ago
-
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan Authority2 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand3 hours ago
-
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation4 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September5 hours ago
-
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..6 hours ago
-
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship6 hours ago
-
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of government services6 hours ago
-
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 20256 hours ago