20th International Summer School On Youth And Heritage Concludes In Bosnia-Herzegovina

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) The 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage (ISSYH20) has concluded in Bosnia-Herzegovina, marking two decades of training young professionals in cultural conservation and preservation.

Organised by the International Forum Bosnia in collaboration with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and its Regional Centre in Sharjah, the programme brought together 23 participants from diverse backgrounds.

Running from 24th July to 9th August, the school combined lectures, seminars, workshops and field visits to heritage sites in Sarajevo, Mostar and Stolac, focusing on the role of cultural heritage in peacebuilding and post-crisis recovery. Participants also exchanged cultural traditions during the Cultural Mosaic evenings.

Amra Hadžimuhamedović, Director of the Centre for Cultural Heritage at the International Forum Bosnia, said the milestone edition strengthened connections among youth committed to safeguarding heritage.

Anwar Sabik, Programme Officer at ICCROM’s Sharjah Regional Centre, emphasised the programme’s role in empowering future heritage leaders.

The opening ceremony at Sarajevo’s Memorial Centre featured addresses by the ICCROM Director-General, the Deputy Manager of ICCROM’s Sharjah Regional Centre, the Secretary-General of Europa Nostra, and the acting Mayor of Sarajevo.

Master classes were delivered by heritage experts from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, and ICCROM, alongside practical workshops in heritage survey methods, wood carving, and freehand heritage drawing. Capstone studios explored peace formation through small-scale heritage recovery projects.

Participants also attended the 20th International Conference on Unity and Plurality in Europe in Mostar, gaining insight into heritage restoration as a tool for rebuilding communities and fostering social cohesion.

