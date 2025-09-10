Open Menu

UAE President, King Of Bahrain Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:15 PM

UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

SAKHIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss the fraternal relations between the two countries and explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, including development-focused areas, to serve shared interests and support the aspirations of their peoples for greater progress and prosperity.

The meeting took place at Sakhir Palace during His Highness’ fraternal visit to Bahrain.

His Majesty welcomed His Highness the President, and the two leaders engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the deep bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and their leaderships. They affirmed their mutual commitment to continued consultation, particularly in light of ongoing developments in the region.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional issues and developments and exchanged views on matters of mutual concern. In this regard, they condemned the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, describing it as a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty, a breach of international law, and a threat to regional security and stability.

They warned that such actions risk further escalation and undermine prospects for peace in the region.

Both leaders expressed their solidarity with Qatar and underscored their support for all efforts aimed at upholding its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE delegation, including H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several ministers, and top officials.

The meeting was also attended from the Bahraini side by several sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

Later, the UAE President departed the Kingdom of Bahrain, where he was seen off at the airport by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister UAE Visit Qatar Progress Bahrain All From Top Airport Court

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of elec ..

Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF

49 minutes ago
 FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

1 hour ago
 UAE Media Council highlights regional importance o ..

UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..

2 hours ago
 Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Ab ..

Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday

2 hours ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

2 hours ago
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

2 hours ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

2 hours ago
 Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto w ..

Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..

2 hours ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East