UAE President, King Of Bahrain Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:15 PM
SAKHIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss the fraternal relations between the two countries and explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, including development-focused areas, to serve shared interests and support the aspirations of their peoples for greater progress and prosperity.
The meeting took place at Sakhir Palace during His Highness’ fraternal visit to Bahrain.
His Majesty welcomed His Highness the President, and the two leaders engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the deep bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and their leaderships. They affirmed their mutual commitment to continued consultation, particularly in light of ongoing developments in the region.
The two sides also discussed a number of regional issues and developments and exchanged views on matters of mutual concern. In this regard, they condemned the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, describing it as a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty, a breach of international law, and a threat to regional security and stability.
They warned that such actions risk further escalation and undermine prospects for peace in the region.
Both leaders expressed their solidarity with Qatar and underscored their support for all efforts aimed at upholding its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens.
The meeting was attended by members of the UAE delegation, including H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several ministers, and top officials.
The meeting was also attended from the Bahraini side by several sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.
Later, the UAE President departed the Kingdom of Bahrain, where he was seen off at the airport by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, along with a number of senior officials.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, regional developments4 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah49 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF49 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting1 hour ago
-
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant1 hour ago
-
UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain on fraternal visit1 hour ago
-
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Communication Forum2 hours ago
-
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday2 hours ago
-
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship2 hours ago
-
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship2 hours ago
-
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim2 hours ago
-
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim2 hours ago