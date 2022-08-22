17th meeting of Security Council Secretaries of SCO held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :As part of the preparations for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council, the security council secretaries of the SCO held a friendly and constructive meeting to discuss the situation in the area of ensuring security and stability within the organization.

The 17th Meeting of Security Council Secretaries of the SCO was held in Tashkent under the Presidency of Uzbekistan, according to SCO Secretariat here on Monday.

The following officials took part and spoke at the event: Deputy National Security Advisor of the Republic of India Vikram Misri; Aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov; Deputy Director of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CCP Central Committee; Minister of Public Security of the People's Republic of China Wang Xiaohong; Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov; National Security Division Secretary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Aamir Hasan; Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev; Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda; Secretary of the National Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov; SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming; Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee Ruslan Mirzayev; State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Volfovich and Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadambyn Enkhbayar.

The meeting participants exchanged opinions on the further development of cooperation between the SCO member states in counteracting terrorism, separatism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking and transnational organised crime, as well as the issue of international information security.

The security council secretaries confirmed their readiness to continue ensuring regional security and stability together, as well as mutual respect, equality, trust and joint efforts to counteract global threats and challenges.

The meeting participants noted with satisfaction that the positive nature of relations between the SCO member states based on the SCO Charter and the Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation facilitates peace and stability, and joint search for solutions to common relevant issues related to security in the SCO space.

They emphasised the important role of RATS in facilitating the coordination of work of competent agencies of the SCO member states in counteracting terrorism, separatism and extremism in order to ensure regional security; they also expressed support for the measures to improve interaction in these areas.

The parties praised the Uzbek Presidency in the SCO in providing for security and stability in the SCO space and declared their support of its efforts to prepare the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council scheduled to take place on 15-16 September 2022 in Samarkand.

The delegation heads thanked the Uzbek party for the warm welcome and the effective working environment.

The next meeting of the security council secretaries of the SCO member states will take place in 2023 in India.