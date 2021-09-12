UrduPoint.com

AJK Observes Quaid-e-Azam's 73rd Death Anniversary With Due Solemnity, Reverence

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 12 (APP):Rich tributes were paid to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of his 73rd death anniversary that was observed across Azad Kashmir on Saturday with due solemnity and reverence.

Participants of special ceremony, hosted by local NGO Jinnah Foundation, to mark the day late Saturday, offered fateha for the departed soul. They distributed food among the poor and down trodden for the salvation of the departed soul of the founder of Pakistan.

The death anniversary of the father of the nation was marked in AJK with the renewal of the pledge to continue struggle for the completion of Pakistan through the liberation of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and accession of entire state to Pakistan since late Quaid-e-Azam had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

The major ceremony to pay rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam was held here on Sunday under the auspices of Jinnah Foundation with the coordination of local journalists organization Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association, and other organizations of civil society and government.

It was attended by the city elite representing diverse segments of the civil society including social and political workers, senior Kashmiri journalists, members of the business community, Ulema and scholars.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including Chairman Jinnah Foundation Dr.

Amin Chaudhry, Dr Khalid Yousaf, Altaf Hamid Rao, Sohrab Ahmed Khan and others paid rich tributes to Quaid for his life-time services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

Speakers vowed the unflinching stance and determination declaring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian forcible rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination. They also reiterated the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue following the policy articulated by Quaid-e-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir The Chief host Dr. Amin Chaudhry said, the best way to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan and fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation.

They also prayed for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for eternal peace to the soul of Quaid-i-Azam and for the progress, prosperity and security of the country and success of freedom movement to translate the idea of completion of Pakistan and inclusion of entire Jammu Kashmir state into Pakistan.

