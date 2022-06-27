AJK President terms sitting MDA Den of Corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) : Jun 26 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while stressing the need for eradication of corruption from the society has asked the government to redouble its efforts to rid the state of this dangerous plague that has a wide-ranging effect on the society.

"If he can not take care of the people of Azad Kashmir, can not stop the corruption in Mirpur, can not provide justice to the people, then I have no moral justification whatsoever to speak on behalf of the people of Occupied Kashmir in world forums", the president said this while addressing a reception hosted by the people of Mirpur at the Quaid-e-Azam Stadium here on Sunday. Government minister Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member Assembly Ms. Sabiha Siddique, Advisor Chaudhry Shaaban, District President PTI Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique, DG MDHA Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi, Former Chairman MDA Dr. Amin Chaudhry, Iftikhar Khadim, Javed Akram and others were present on the occasion.

Referring to the pervasive corruption in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA), the president warned of serious consequences if the overall corruption was not eradicated immediately, especially if the rampant corruption within the MDA was not stopped.

Without mincing any words, the president said, "An imported person has let loose corruption in the Mirpur for the past one year. The lands here are being allotted illegally to non-state subjects and the looted money is being transferred to Birmingham". He said that a government secretary was also involved in issuing a three-year license for corruption in Mirpur.

"There is a mafia which has set up a network for its corruption and illegal activities", he said. The mafia, he said, was using the Names of big people to defame them.

Highlighting the overseas community's role in strengthening the local economy, Barrister Sultan said that Kashmiri expatriates have been sending billions in foreign exchange, which plays a vital role in development and strengthening the region's economy.

Lauding the people of Mirpur, he said that the people of Mirpur district have rendered matchless sacrifices for the prosperity of Pakistan. "Mangla Dam was built on the graves of our forefathers. When there was no place to build a dam anywhere in Pakistan, the people of Mirpur offered their land, their houses and sacrificed everything for the Dam", he said.

He said the Kashmir Peace Forum International was holding a press conference on June 30 from the UK against human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. "The issue of corruption in the MDA may be included in the agenda of the press conference if the government does not take steps to stop the corruption", the president said.

The president said that he was ready to sacrifice everything for the protection of the rights of Mirpur.

Being the President of the State, he said that highlighting the Kashmir cause and protecting the rights of the people of Azad Kashmir were his responsibilities. "I have recently visited the United Kingdom, Ireland and Belgium at my own expense to raise the issue of Kashmir globally and to raise my voice against the life sentence of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik", he added.