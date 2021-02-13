UrduPoint.com
Algeria President Returns From Germany After Post-Covid Surgery: State TV

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Algiers on Friday after a one-month stay in Germany where he underwent surgery following post-Covid-19 complications in his foot, state television said.

Tebboune, 75, had been hospitalised in Germany last year after contracting the novel coronavirus and stayed there for two months. He returned to the European country on January 10, and underwent a "successful" operation on his foot 10 days later, the presidency had said.

