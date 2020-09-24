UrduPoint.com
China's Space-tracking Ship Departs For New Monitoring Mission In Pacific Ocean

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 has departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday for a maritime monitoring mission in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the third voyage of the ship this year.

It will spend more than 100 days at sea and is scheduled to return in early 2021.

Yuanwang-5 has spent 143 days at sea in 2020 carrying out four maritime monitoring missions, providing support for China's first Mars probe and the APSTAR-6D telecommunication satellite.

After docking on Aug. 10, crew members rested and examined onboard facilities, and replenished their supplies for upcoming missions.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

