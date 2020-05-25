UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Lockdowns ease in Europe - Lockdown measures are finally eased in Spain's two biggest cities Madrid and Barcelona, where people can now meet in groups of up to 10 people in their homes or on the terraces of bars and restaurants. Beaches also reopen in parts of the country after months-long closures.

Italy reopens swimming pools and sports centres, Greece does the same with restaurants and cafes, while Ukrainians can again take the metro in capital Kiev for the first time in 10 weeks.

- Brazil's President rallies - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro rallies with his supporters on Sunday, ditching his face mask and breaking social distancing measures even as Brazil emerges as the country with the second-highest number of cases in the world, after the United States, with more than 360,000 reported cases.

In response to the surge, Washington suspends entry into the US of non-Americans who have been in the South American nation in the previous 14 days.

- Outrage over British aide - British newspaper headlines are hostile after Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed Dominic Cummings, a top advisor in the British government, who was seen visiting his parents 250 miles (400 kilometres) away from his London home during the country's lockdown, despite suffering from virus symptoms. "What planet are they on?" the right-wing tabloid Daily Mail asks.

- Nearly 345,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 344,964 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday, based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 97,722 fatalities. It is followed by Britain with 36,793, Italy with 32,785, Spain with 28,752, France with 28,367 and Brazil 22,666.

Belgium has the highest per capita death rate with 803 fatalities per million inhabitants.

- Japan lifts state of emergency - Japan, which has been spared the worst of the pandemic, lifts a nationwide state of emergency, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying "very stringent criteria" have been met. But government officials warn caution is still necessary to prevent another wave.

- Iran reopens shrines - Iran reopens major Shiite shrines, more than two months after they were closed because of the middle East's deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

- Berlin to Lufthansa's rescue - Coronavirus-stricken German airline group Lufthansa strikes in principle a nine-billion-euro ($9.8 billion) rescue deal with the German government, that would see Berlin become a shareholder, sources familiar with the talks tell AFP.

- Japan premium melon prices plunge - A pair of melons from Yubari, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, sell for just 120,000 Yen ($1,115) at the season's first auction -- 40 times less than last year's record price tag of five million yen ($46,000) as the coronavirus keeps away rich corporate clients.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports Iran Europe China Washington France German Metro London Berlin Barcelona Madrid Same Kiev Price Spain Italy Brazil Japan United States Greece Middle East Sunday From Government Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

20 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

22 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.