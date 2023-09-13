Open Menu

Derna Counts The Cost Of Libya Flood Disaster

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Derna counts the cost of Libya flood disaster

Derna, Libya, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Libya's devastated eastern city of Derna was counting its dead on Wednesday with the toll from the floodwaters unleashed by Storm Daniel expected to rise even further.

Two dams burst there on Sunday afternoon after the storm hit, releasing a surge of water that tore through the city, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them.

By late Tuesday, the preliminary death toll from authorities in the politically fractured North African country was at least 2,300 dead.

Emergency services said more than 5,000 people were missing and about 7,000 were injured.

"The death toll is huge and might reach thousands," said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Media reports quoted a spokesman for the interior ministry of Libya's eastern government as saying "more than 5,200" people had died in Derna.

The city, 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Benghazi, is ringed by hills and bisected by what is normally a dry riverbed in summer, but which became a raging torrent of mud-brown water that also swept away several major bridges.

Derna was home to about 100,000 people, and many of its multi-storey buildings on the banks of the riverbed collapsed, with people, their homes, and cars vanishing in the raging waters.

With global concern about the disaster spreading, several nations offered urgent aid and rescue teams to help the war-scarred country that has been overwhelmed by what one UN official called "a calamity of epic proportions".

Elsewhere in Libya's east, the aid group the Norwegian Refugee Council said on Tuesday "Entire villages have been overwhelmed by the floods and the death toll continues to rise".

"Communities across Libya have endured years of conflict, poverty, and displacement. The latest disaster will exacerbate the situation for these people. Hospitals and shelters will be overstretched." Oil-rich Libya is still recovering from years of war and chaos.

The country is divided between two rival governments -- the UN-brokered, internationally recognized administration based in Tripoli, and a separate administration in the disaster-hit east.

Rescue teams from Turkey have arrived in eastern Libya, according to authorities. The United Nations and several countries offered to send aid, among them Algeria, Egypt, France, Italy, Qatar, and Tunisia.

France is sending a field hospital and around 50 military and civilian personnel able to treat 500 people a day, Paris said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm Interior Ministry United Nations Water Turkey Egypt France Died Qatar Paris Tripoli Algeria Italy Tunisia Libya Sunday From Government Refugee Ramadan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

53 minutes ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

55 minutes ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

12 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

13 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

13 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous