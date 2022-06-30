UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Declares New State Of Emergency As Protesters Demand Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Ecuador declares new state of emergency as protesters demand talks

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Ecuador called a fresh state of emergency on Wednesday as Indigenous people marched in the capital Quito to call for a restart of talks with the government, more than two weeks into disruptive and often violent daily rallies against rising living costs.

Negotiations to end the protests that have rocked the South American country were suspended on Tuesday -- on what would have been their second day -- after the government blamed the death of a soldier on demonstrators.

And while protesters demanded a return to the negotiating table, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in four of the 24 provinces in which the presidency said the "most violence is concentrated." That did not, however, include the capital, where most of an estimated 14,000 protesters have congregated.

Chanting: "We don't want ten cents, we want results," several hundred people demonstrated in the city center, near the seat of government, which was blocked off by police, metal fencing and razor wire.

A protester with a traditional red poncho leading a group of men with makeshift shields addressed the rest by megaphone: "We will stay here until the President of the Republic reinstates the dialogue.

" He added: "If we need to sleep here... we will." Lasso has instead imposed a month-long state of emergency on the provinces of Azuay, Imbabura, Sucumbios and Orellana, the general secretary of presidential communication said.

The aim is to create a "security zone" around the country's oil wells and protect food, medicine and fuel supplies in those provinces, as well as oxygen used in hospitals.

Those provinces are the ones where the "most violence against the physical integrity of people and the provision of fuel is concentrated," said the presidency.

It said the measure, in which the military will be deployed alongside police and demonstrations are banned, aims to ensure "the correct functioning of the strategic sectors that are vital for the economy."Lasso had lifted a previous state of emergency in six other provinces -- including Pichincha, where the capital lies -- on Saturday in one of several concessions to protesters.

Related Topics

Police Oil Quito Ecuador Government

Recent Stories

Police launch crackdown against illegal weapons

Police launch crackdown against illegal weapons

8 hours ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid appreciates Maritime Affairs ..

Senator Rubina Khalid appreciates Maritime Affairs projects in Gwadar

8 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

10 hours ago
 AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan ..

AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan quake victims

9 hours ago
 Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

9 hours ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.