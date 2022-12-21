(@FahadShabbir)

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's ruling party on Wednesday refused to accept election defeat and signalled it would fight for the country's leader of 16 years Frank Bainimarama to remain in office.

In the government's first public comments since a contentious December 14 election, Bainimarama's Fiji First party claimed a deal among opposition parties to form a government was illegitimate.

"Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe (Frank) Bainimarama is still the prime minister, so get that right," said Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, the party's general-secretary who doubles as Fiji's attorney-general.

Long-time opposition leader, Sitiveni "Rambo" Rabuka -- a former rugby international and coup leader-turned-democrat -- on Tuesday reached a deal with a minor party, the Social Democratic Liberal Party, that would give him a parliamentary majority.

The government, while accepting results that showed Bainimarama and Rabuka's alliance neck-and-neck, painted opposition efforts to form a new administration as trying to stoke unrest.

"They are creating disquiet in the community, their motivation is not humble, their motivation is not trying to create stability," Sayed-Khaiyum claimed.

He also said the coalition agreement was "legally immaterial", and insisted parliament would have to vote to elect the prime minister.