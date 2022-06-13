(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The first branch of China's vocational college on electric engineering in Pakistan was inaugurated in Sindh recently.

Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Authority (STEVTA), Government Monotechnic Institute (GMI), Mehrabpur, Tang International Education Group, and Yantai Vocational College, China signed an agreement last week on joint training of talent and inaugurated the Sino-Pak international College on the ceremony.

This is the second Sino-Pak international College under "CCTE" model in Sindh Province. The first one was inaugurated in collaboration with Government Polytechnic Institute, Dadu on May 21, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

"CCTE", short for China-Pakistan Dual Diploma/Degree & China-Pakistan Cooperation, Chinese Language Courses & Chinese Commercial Cultural Courses, Technical Education Subjects & Technology in Education and Further Education & Employment", is a model developed by Tang International Education Group. Students of CCTE programs will learn in Pakistan for the first two years and in China for the third year before obtaining degrees from both sides.

Li Jinsong, President of the Tang International Education Group, said on the inauguration ceremony that power shortage was a sore point in Pakistan's economic development.

He expected the joint education program in Sindh, where there were many thermal and wind power plants, could cultivate more talent in electric engineering to meet the market demand, serve the long-term development of local enterprises, and promote people-to-people bond between the two countries.

Wen Jinxiang, president of Yantai Vocational College also attended the ceremony.

He said that STEVTA, GMI Mehrabpur, Tang International Education Group, and Yantai Vocational College would jointly develop the curriculum standards. He expressed his hope that the program could be sped up to produce professional, modern, and international talent for the development of Pakistan and China.

Saleem Raza Jalbani, Chairman STEVTA, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1951, technological sector, especially technology education, had been one of the priorities in bilateral cooperation.

According to Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Suhag, Managing Director of STEVTA, STEVTA recognized the importance of learning from China's experience, introducing Chinese technologies and disciplines, and collaborating with Chinese universities to train talents for CPEC construction and Pakistan's development.

He informed that a Chinese language learning center has been set up in Karachi to improve the language capacity of local students and empower them to learn in the CCTE programs. He also anticipated more vocational cooperation between Sindh and China to enlarge the talent pool for the infrastructure, energy, socioeconomic and technological development under CPEC.