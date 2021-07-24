UrduPoint.com
Flag March By Army, Civil Law Enforcement Agencies In AJK's Lake City

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Flag march by army, civil law enforcement agencies in AJK's lake city

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 24 (APP):Law Enforcement Agencies staged a flag march in lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday as an exercise to maintain complete peace and order during the polling to Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for July 25 (Sunday), official sources said.

Mirpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ch. Haq Nawaz, Addl. Superintendent of Police Raja Azher Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, military officials and other district administration Officers led the flag march comprising the police and, army and para military troops including Rangers and police personnel aboard a long convoy of the state vehicles.

The flag march contingent passed through various major city streets in LA- 3 (Mirpur city) constituency and culminated at the central shaheed chowk.

The objective of the flag march was aimed at to let the masses especially the miscreants and trouble maker elements that the law enforcement agencies were fully alert and vigilant to frustrate any attempt of unrest and disturbance on any part during the polling.

