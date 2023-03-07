UrduPoint.com

Four US Citizens Kidnapped In Mexico, Sparking Manhunt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Four US citizens kidnapped in Mexico, sparking manhunt

Mexico City, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Mexican and US authorities said Monday they were working to urgently secure the safe return of four US citizens shot at and kidnapped by gunmen after crossing the border into Mexico.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered a $50,000 reward for help finding the unidentified victims and arresting the perpetrators of the incident, in which a Mexican national was killed.

The US citizens crossed into Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, on Friday in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates, the FBI said in a statement released by the US embassy in Mexico.

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the (minivan). All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the FBI said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the victims were believed to have entered the country to buy medicines and got caught up in a confrontation between criminal groups.

The Mexican security ministry was working with the FBI to find them, he told reporters.

The US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salzar, said in a statement that an "innocent Mexican citizen was tragically killed" in the incident.

"US law enforcement officials from numerous agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to secure the safe return of our compatriots," he added.

Matamoros, located across the US border from Brownsville, Texas, has been beset by violence linked to drug trafficking and other organized crime.

Tamaulipas's highways are considered among the most dangerous in Mexico due to the threat of kidnapping and extortion by criminal gangs.

The US consulate in Matamoros had issued an alert on Friday warning of police activity in connection with a shooting in the city.

US government employees had been instructed to avoid the area until further notice, it said.

The US State Department advises against travel to Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping.

"Organized crime activity -- including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault -- is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria," the state capital, according to a US travel advisory.

"Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments," it warned.

Despite the dangers, Matamoros, located on the banks of the Rio Grande River separating the two countries, is a major stopping point for migrants hoping to enter the United States.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Vehicle Robbery Rio Grande Alert Ciudad Victoria Matamoros Buy Brownsville United States Mexico Border Criminals FBI All From Government

Recent Stories

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

2 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

3 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

3 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents ..

OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.