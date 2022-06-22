UrduPoint.com

Greece Announces Further Subsidies To Ease Fuel, Energy Costs

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday the extension of a subsidy for fuel consumption for the next three months, to ease the burden on budgets of households and businesses amid the ongoing international energy crisis.

Consumers who received 35 to 55 Euros (37-58 U.S. Dollars) for consumption of gas for cars and motorcycles in the second quarter of this year, will now receive 60-100 euros for July until October, Mitsotakis said during a cabinet meeting.

More motorists will also be eligible for the subsidy, with income criteria thresholds changing to include the middle classes.

Total state subsidies for fuel have reached 580 million euros, and direct and indirect aid to ease energy price hikes stands at 8 billion euros, Mitsotakis told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The sum includes subsidies for electricity consumption for households and businesses, and a program to be launched in the coming days to help consumers replace 400,000 old electrical appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators, with energy-efficient ones.

