Greek Former Neo-Nazi MEP Arrested In Brussels: Police
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:10 PM
Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Greek MEP Ioannis Lagos, a former leading member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, was arrested in Belgium on Tuesday hours after the European Parliament lifted his immunity, Greek police said.
A police source confirmed to AFP that Lagos had been arrested in Brussels under an international arrest warrant to serve a 13-year jail term in Greece.