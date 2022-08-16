UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Find 38 Syrian Migrants On Islet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Greek police find 38 Syrian migrants on islet

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Greek police said Monday they had found a 38-strong group of Syrian migrants reported stranded for several days on an islet in the Evros border river.

NGOs and Greek media reported there was a dead child among the group, which police did not confirm.

"Following new information and extensive investigation a group of illegal immigrants who say they are Syrian has been found, including nine women and seven children," Greek police stated.

The statement said the group, who included a pregnant woman, had been located "some four kilometres (2.5 miles) from the point initially declared which was outside Greek territory".

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said the migrants "were found on a boat four kilometres south of the Turkish islet". He said they appeared to be in good health and added the pregnant woman had been taken to hospital.

NGOs and local media had earlier reported that dozens of people had been trapped on the island on the northern border with Turkey for several days with neither country immediately assuming responsibility for them.

On Saturday, the UN refugee agency UNHCR tweeted: "We continue to be gravely concerned for the safety and wellbeing of some 40 people allegedly stranded on an islet at the Greece-Turkiye border.

"According to reports received a child has tragically already died. Unless urgent action is taken, we fear further lives remain at stake." Mitarachi wrote on Twitter on Sunday: "we conducted repeated searches, with suitable technical means, without detecting any human presence in the islet.

"It has been confirmed that this is a point outside Greek territory so immediately we notified Turkish authorities." Following "published articles about the presence of migrants on an islet in Evros", Greek police said they had informed Turkish border authorities about the case "twice" in recent days.

Greece has repeatedly been accused of illegally turning migrants back to Turkey at Evros and in the Aegean Sea, accusations which Athens denies.

hec/cdw/imm

Related Topics

Dead Police United Nations Syria Turkey Twitter Died Athens Border Women Sunday Media From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

1 hour ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

47 minutes ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

47 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

47 minutes ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

47 minutes ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.