UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic State Claims Its First Suicide Blast In DRC: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Islamic State claims its first suicide blast in DRC: monitor

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed its first suicide attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a jihadist monitoring site said.

IS claimed responsibility for a suicide blast in Beni in North Kivu province by a man named as "Abu Khadijah" who targeted "Christian disbelievers at a liquor bar", according to the US-based SITE intelligence Group, which monitors extremist groups.

IS also claimed responsibility for an explosion at a church in the same town on Sunday, as well as three other attacks on security forces in Ituri province to the north, SITE said late Tuesday.

Two women in the church were injured.

The violence in Beni was blamed by Congolese authorities on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, whose leader Musa Baluku has pledged allegiance to IS.

Experts are still unsure about the extent of links between the ADF, an Islamist group originally from Uganda, and IS, which has lost most of its territory in the middle East but is expanding in Africa.

Authorities in Beni issued a curfew on Sunday and closed schools, markets and churches for 48 hours after three blasts over the weekend, including the bar and church attacks, as well as another near a petrol station on the outskirts of the town.

The ADF is the deadliest of an estimated 122 armed militias that roam the mineral-rich east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them a legacy of two regional wars that ran from 1996 to 2003.

It is accused of having killed 6,000 people since 2013, according to the Catholic episcopate.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST) monitor says it has killed more than 1,200 civilians in the Beni area alone since 2017.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Suicide Attack Petrol Suicide Beni Man Same Congo Uganda Middle East SITE Women Sunday 2017 Market Church Christian From

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

33 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

48 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.