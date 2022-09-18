LAC ED pays surprise visit to Alhamra Art Museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Muhammad Rafi Ullah Sunday paid a surprise visit to Alhamra Art Museum and inspected the attendance of the staff of museum.

At the same time, he issued instructions to take measures to increase communication between the public and Art Museum.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Alhamra Art Museum was unique based on the work of world-famous artists. He expressed satisfaction over implementing the instructions to keep the museum open on every Saturday and Sunday.

He instructed to invite a maximum number of delegations from colleges, universities, and civil society to the museum.