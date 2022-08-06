UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Holds Cultural, Sports Festival To Promote Tourism

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Mongolia kicked off an annual cultural and sports festival near the country's capital on Saturday to promote its pandemic-hit tourism by attracting more domestic and foreign tourists.

The two-day festival titled "Khuree Tsam-Danshig" was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two unique events, namely ritual Tsam mask dance, and naadam or "the three games of men" featuring horse racing, traditional wrestling and archery, will be organized during the sixth edition of the annual festival, according to the tourism department of the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator.

Many other activities such as horseback archery show, folk music and dance concert and cultural fair are also expected to be held.

Mongolia has been intensifying its efforts to revive the pandemic-hit tourism by taking various measures.

The Asian country has made a decision to declare 2023 and 2024 as "Years to Visit Mongolia".

Mongolia has set a goal of welcoming one million foreign tourists and earning one billion U.S. Dollars from tourism in 2024.

