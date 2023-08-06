Open Menu

Pope Winds Up Portugal Visit With Big Outdoor Mass

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pope winds up Portugal visit with big outdoor Mass

Lisbon, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis celebrated an open-air Mass before a huge crowd on Sunday at a riverside park near Lisbon to wrap up an international jamboree of Catholic youth.

Around 1.5 million people attended the service at the Parque Tejo park on the outskirts of the Portuguese capital, the Vatican said.

The crowd waved national flags and cheered as the 86-year-old pope arrived at the park, which was built for the occasion on a former landfill site.

Many had camped out overnight in sleeping bags or floor mats.

With little shade in the park, pilgrims protected themselves from the sun with umbrellas or makeshift tents made from sheets.

"It's extraordinary to be able to be here to see our Pope Francis who has managed to gather people from the whole world," Pimentel Gomes, a 52-year-old priest from Brazil, told AFP as he sat for breakfast before the Mass.

The weather is a concern with temperatures expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit).

Portugal's state weather agency has issued a "red" alert -- its highest level -- for Lisbon on Sunday due to the heat.

At a vigil in the park on Saturday night the pope urged pilgrims to "pick themselves up" whenever they suffer a setback in life.

"Those who remain on the ground have retired from life, have lost their hopes and dreams," he added.

Drones formed the words "rise up" and "follow me" in the sky above the stage as the pope spoke.

The Argentine pope is in increasingly fragile health, and now uses a wheelchair or walking stick to get around.

This is his first foreign trip since he spent nine nights in hospital after undergoing hernia surgery in June.

Charlotte Bordas, a 26-year-old who came from Mont-de-Marsan in southwestern France, said she was moved to see the pope had made the trip despite his health problems.

"We see he's really tired, weakened, but he still took the time to come to see us, talk to us, and it particularly touches me to see him," she told AFP.

Francis arrived in Portugal on Wednesday for World Youth Day, a six-day international Catholic jamboree featuring festive, cultural and religious events.

It comes as Francis attempts to galvanise young Catholics at a time when secularism and priest paedophilia scandals cause some to abandon pews in Europe.

The pope met 13 victims of clerical abuse at the Holy See's diplomatic mission in Lisbon during his first day in Portugal.

"The meeting was held in an atmosphere of intense listening and lasted more than an hour," the Vatican said.

He also met 15 youths from war-torn Ukraine's delegation, visited a community centre in Lisbon's impoverished Serafina neighbourhood and prayed at the shrine of Fatima north of the Portuguese capital.

"It has been an extraordinary moment of joy, of energy, with remarkable speeches by the Holy Father, with very important messages for society and political leaders," Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told public television RTP.

Francis has received an enthusiastic welcome throughout his visit to the Catholic-majority country, with well-wishers lining the streets to see him go by.

World Youth Day, created in 1986 by John Paul II, is the largest Catholic gathering in the world and features a wide range of events, including concerts and prayer sessions.

This edition, initially scheduled for August 2022 but postponed because of the pandemic, will be the fourth for Francis after Rio de Janeiro in 2013, Krakow in 2016 and Panama in 2019.

bur-ds/imm

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister World Ukraine Europe France Visit Young Rio De Janeiro Alert Pimentel Lisbon Riverside Brazil Panama Portugal SITE June August Sunday 2016 2019 Prayer TV From Million

Recent Stories

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

7 hours ago
Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

15 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

15 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

15 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

15 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

16 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous