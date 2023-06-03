UrduPoint.com

Sergio Ramos Joins Messi In Leaving PSG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Sergio Ramos joins Messi in leaving PSG

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :French champions Paris Saint-Germain said on Friday that veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos will join Lionel Messi in leaving the club at the end of the season.

Ramos, 37, arrived in French capital in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid.

"We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.

"Everyone at the club wishes him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours before PSG's final game of the Ligue 1 season as they host Clermont.

Ramos follows Argentina's 2022 World Cup winner Messi in leaving the Parc des Princes with reports also linking Brazil's Neymar with a departure.

The ex-Sevilla defender won Ligue 1 twice in Paris, playing 57 games and his PSG contract ends on June 30.

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @psg," Ramos said on social media.

"I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all," he added.

Ramos, who won the 2010 World Cup and Messi, arrived in the same summer eyeing a Champions League title with PSG.

They were knocked out in the last 16 of both editions.

