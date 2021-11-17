Sweden makes new arrest in spying investigation

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Swedish authorities on Tuesday arrested a suspect for "aggravated espionage" in a case that has already led to the detention of a former intelligence official.

Sweden's security service Sapo said in a statement that the arrest was made in "central Sweden," without giving details.

The statement did say that the suspect was held in connection with the "same case" that led to an initial arrest on September 20.

The first suspect was held on suspicion of spying, but later underwent preliminary questioning for the "unauthorised use of classified information".

According to Swedish media, the person questioned was a senior civil servant and former intelligence official.

The Dagens Nyheter daily reported that he is a naturalised citizen of Iranian origin who has served in Sapo and in intelligence units in the Swedish army, including the Office for Special Information Gathering (KSI), the most secret section of the military secret service.

His case dates back to events in 2011-2015, according to the prosecutor in charge of the case.

map/bds/pvh/spm