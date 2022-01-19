UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Sinks More Than 3% As Sony, Toyota Plunge

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei sinks more than 3% as Sony, Toyota plunge

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index dropped more than three percent Wednesday as market heavyweights Sony and Toyota plunged and after losses on Wall Street fuelled by worries over rising interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed 3.07 percent, or 866.21 points, to 27,391.04 shortly before the close, while the broader Topix index was down 3.06 percent, or 60.53 points, at 1,917.85.

