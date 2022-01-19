Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index dropped more than three percent Wednesday as market heavyweights Sony and Toyota plunged and after losses on Wall Street fuelled by worries over rising interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed 3.07 percent, or 866.21 points, to 27,391.04 shortly before the close, while the broader Topix index was down 3.06 percent, or 60.53 points, at 1,917.85.