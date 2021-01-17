UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Govt Says Dozens Arrested In Night Disturbances

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Tunisia govt says dozens arrested in night disturbances

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Tunisian security forces arrested dozens of young people during consecutive nights of disturbances in the capital and other cities, a government spokesman said Sunday.

The disturbances come amid a nationwide lockdown imposed since Thursday -- the 10 year anniversary of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's fall from power -- as part of efforts to rein in surging coronavirus infections.

Interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni told AFP that dozens of young people, mostly aged between 14 and 17, were arrested after they took to the streets to loot and vandalise shopfronts and cars.

He also said those arrested stood accused of throwing stones at police in several locations across the country in two nights of violence that peaked on Saturday night.

Videos circulating on social media showed young people burning tyres on roads, insulting the police and throwing stones.

Even before the recent lockdown, a four-day measure meant to expire on Sunday, Tunisia had since October been under a night-time curfew.

Footage also showed people forcing the doors of shops and stealing household appliances.

Sousse -- a magnet for foreign holidaymakers in normal times, but hit hard by the ongoing pandemic -- and other cities were also hit by the disturbances.

A decade on from the revolution, many Tunisians are increasingly angered by poor public services and a political class that has repeatedly proved unable to govern coherently.

GDP shrank by nine percent last year, consumer prices have spiralled and one third of young people are unemployed.

The key tourism sector, already on its knees after a string of deadly jihadist attacks in 2015, has been dealt a devastating blow by the pandemic.

Tunisia has registered over 177,000 coronavirus cases, including over 5,600 deaths from the disease.

Related Topics

Police Poor Social Media Young Tunisia October Sunday 2015 Dictator From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

53 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.