Turkey, Turkmenistan Will Always Contribute To Regional, World Peace'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Turkish parliament speaker on Friday stressed the importance of cooperation between Turkey and Turkmenistan for ensuring peace and stability in the world.

Addressing the lower house of Turkmenistan parliament, the National Council, during his two-day official visit to Ashgabat, Mustafa Sentop said: "The unity of our countries, which undertake their obligations in ensuring international security, prosperity and peace, and strive to fulfill them duly, will always contribute to the security and stability of not only the region but also the entire world." "Turkey and Turkmenistan are two brotherly countries that have a respected place in the international community with their stance in favor of peace and justice in international conflicts," Sentop said.

He highlighted a range of cooperation opportunities between the two nations, from economy to health, and from transportation to energy. Underlining that the Turkic world has become the center of global geopolitics, Sentop said it is also significant to develop cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Later in the day, Sentop held a one-on-one meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Turkey will continue to back Turkmenistan on all international platforms, the Turkish official said.

