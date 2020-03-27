UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records Over 100 Daily COVID-19 Deaths For First Time

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

UK records over 100 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Thursday, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.

"As of 5pm (1700 GMT) on 25 March 2020, 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," said the official government website, up from 463 on Wednesday.

A total of 11,658 cases have now been confirmed in Britain, a daily increase of more than 2,000.

The outbreak is concentrated in London, with the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service warning on Thursday that hospitals in the capital were being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, told BBC radio that hospitals in the British capital have seen an "explosion of demand... in seriously ill patients", likening it to a "continuous tsunami", with numbers predicted to surge in the next fortnight.

Related Topics

UK Tsunami Died London March 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

27 minutes ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support supplie ..

57 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi D ..

1 hour ago

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fi ..

1 hour ago

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.