West Indies Need 170 Runs In Final Pakistan Test

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the fifth and final day of the second Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Tuesday: Pakistan 302-9 declared (Fawad Alam 124 n.o., Babar Azam 75, Mohammad Rizwan 31; J.

Seales 3-31, K. Roach 3-68, J.

Holder 2-46) and 176-6 declared (Imran Butt 37, Babar Azam 33, Abid Ali 29, A. Joseph 2-24, J. Holder 2-27) vs West Indies 150 (N. Bonner 37, J. Blackwood 33; Shaheen Shah Afridi 6-61, Mohammad Abbas 3-44) and 159-7 (K.

Brathwaite 39, K. Mayers 32, J. Blackwood 25; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-27, Nauman Ali 2-29, Hasan Ali 2-37)Toss: West IndiesMatch Situation: West Indies need 170 more runs to win with three wickets in hand

