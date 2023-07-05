Zimbabwe announces end of load-shedding after Chinese-funded rehabilitation of power plant

HARARE, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Zimbabwe announced on Tuesday the end of power cuts the country has experienced since last December following the rehabilitation of Hwange Thermal Power Station, the country's largest coal-fired power plant, implemented by a Chinese firm.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a press briefing that the country's power supply situation has vastly improved after the completion of the upgrading of Hwange Unit 7 and 8 by Chinese firm Sinohydro.

The power plant, which previously had an installed capacity of 920 MW, didn't operate at optimal levels due to equipment aging.

With the rehabilitation of the two units, the project added 600 MW to the national grid.

At the peak of the shortages, households and industries spent up to 18 hours a day without electricity, a situation that negatively affected industrial output and the living standards of the people.

The coming onstream of Unit 7 and 8 will now allow the power utility to refurbish the first six units and further boost power generation at the plant.