UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Approves 'draconian' Law Targeting Civil Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Zimbabwe approves 'draconian' law targeting civil society

Harare, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Zimbabwe's upper house of parliament has approved legislation that critics say will gag civil society groups, placing them under the threat of harsh sanctions and strict government control.

The senate voted late Wednesday in favour of the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill, which needs to be ratified by the president before passing into law. The text sailed through the country's other chamber of parliament, the National Assembly, late last year.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the law was a "necessary measure to improve the administration, accountability and transparency" of charities working in the country.

He accused some of "directing money to favoured political parties." "We cannot run the risk of charities of a public character being used as a cover for theft, embezzlement, tax evasion, money laundering or partisan political activities," Ziyambi told the senate on Wednesday.

Rights groups and opposition parties complain of an increased government clampdown on dissent as the country heads towards general elections later this year.

The bill bans civil society organisations from engaging in politics and allows the state to interfere in their governance and activities, such as making changes to their internal management and funding.

Those found in breach of its provisions risk up to a year in jail and the closure of their organisation.

- 'Obscene' law - Only one senator voted against the law. The chamber is dominated by the ruling ZANU party, with the main opposition group -- the Citizens Coalition for Change -- holding no seats.

The lone dissenter, Senator Morgen Komichi, called the bill "obscene", saying NGOs provide key support in areas including health, education and food security.

"Zimbabwe is a country that does not have a strong economy which can cater for every Zimbabwean," Komichi said.

Critics argue that the law's broad scope risks de facto criminalising the activity of any organisation disliked by the government.

Some warned it could lead to drastic cuts in foreign aid, which comes through non-governmental organisations, and is estimated to be Zimbabwe's third-largest revenue stream.

Prominent journalist and activist Hopewell Chin'ono, said on Twitter the "draconian" legislation was similar to an apartheid-era law in South Africa that barred certain civil organisations from receiving foreign aid or funds.

"This is the lowest any modern state can get to. Especially a state that was born through struggle for freedom, independence and democracy," Peter Mutasa, director of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, a civil society umbrella group, told AFP.

"We never expected that we could sink this low".

Up to 18,000 people working for non-governmental organisations in the country risk losing their jobs, he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017, faces widespread discontent as he struggles to ease entrenched poverty, end chronic power cuts and brake inflation.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Education Parliament Democracy Jail Twitter Civil Society Independence Lead South Africa Zimbabwe Chamber Money 2017 From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition S ..

Realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Co ..

20 minutes ago
 PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Bab ..

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Babar, Sarfraz and Shaheen

28 minutes ago
 DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happi ..

DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rash ..

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

38 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

45 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid brought to court after late night ar ..

Sheikh Rashid brought to court after late night arrest

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.