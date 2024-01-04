16 vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Sargodha region launched a crackdown on vehicles running without licence and over-loaded on Thursday.

A PHP spokesman said that police teams conducted raids at different localities including Chawaika, Phularwan, Mahiwal, 39-SB, 80-SB, Shahpur and Chak Mubarak and impounded 16 vehicles.

Owners of vehicles including Zafer Iqbal, Ahmed Nawaz, Iftikhar, Touqeer, Mohsin, Qamer Ali and others were imposed fine.