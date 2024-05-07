PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentarians, universities, youth advocates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), in collaboration with the Climate Optics and Commonwealth Foundation, hosted the Punjab Youth Summit on Climate Change, a groundbreaking event aimed at harnessing the power of youth to address the pressing global issue of climate change

The summit had active participation of parliamentarians, esteemed educational institutions including Lahore College for Women University, University of the Punjab, Women University Multan, and Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, as well as passionate youth advocates from across Punjab.

Under the theme of "Citizen Journalism and the Importance of Youth in Reducing Climate Change," participants engaged in various activities focusing on raising awareness and fostering action on climate issues. From blog writing to articles and video messages, students showcased their commitment to mitigating the climate crisis through innovative forms of storytelling and advocacy.

MPA Uzma Kardar, in her keynote address, underscored the pivotal role of youth in controlling climate change, emphasizing the urgency for collective action and grassroots initiatives. She commended the efforts of the organizers in providing a platform for youth to amplify their voices and drive meaningful change,said in a Press Release issued here on Tuesday.

The U.S. Consul General highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between Pakistan and the United States in addressing the global challenge of climate change. Emphasizing the need for cross-border partnerships and knowledge exchange, he expressed optimism about the potential for joint initiatives to make a tangible impact on climate resilience and sustainability.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, shed light on the organization's ongoing efforts to mitigate climate impacts and promote sustainable development practices. He underscored the critical role of youth in tackling the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, urging young leaders to step up and champion innovative solutions.

The Punjab Youth Summit on Climate Change served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action, galvanizing a new generation of climate advocates committed to building a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

In her remarks, Clara Strandhoj, the Consul General of British High Commission in Lahore highlighted the pivotal role that youth play in combating climate change. By stressing the need for reduced carbon production, she underscored the urgency of addressing climate issues.

Strandhoj expressed optimism about the potential of young people to make significant contributions to climate mitigation efforts. Her emphasis on youth involvement reflects a recognition of their energy, creativity, and determination to effect change. Overall, she conveyed a sense of hope and anticipation for the remarkable impact that the youth can have in shaping a sustainable future.

MPA Hina Pervez Butt advocates climate-friendly initiatives and social journalism through social media. She shared that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking pro women initiatives and enaging young women to play their part on environmental protection in Punjab.

Member Punjab Assembly Sarah Ahmed emphasized the importance of climate-friendly initiatives and social journalism through social media platforms. Recognizing the pressing need for action on climate change.

She highlighted the impact of climate change on the children and said that children becomes more vulnerable due to climate change. Child Protection Bureau is playing its part to protect the environment and provide shelter to the vulnerable children of Punjab.

Dr Shagufta Naz Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University underscored the role of individuals, communities, and governments in adopting environmentally sustainable practices. She appreciated the students of different universities who participated in the competitions of video, blog writing, poster competition in the different universities of Punjab.

The awards were distributed among the students who won the competitions and SSDO appreciated the efforts of department of environmental sciences and the vice chancellor on their initiatives to protect the environment of the society.