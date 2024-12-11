Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told

The Ministry of IT & Telecom confirmed that Google facilitated around 864,600 jobs in Pakistan through Google search and ads, while Android contributed to an additional 100,400 jobs in the app economy in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of IT & Telecom confirmed that Google facilitated around 864,600 jobs in Pakistan through Google search and ads, while Android contributed to an additional 100,400 jobs in the app economy in 2023.

In response to a question from Senator Poonjo Bheel, Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated that the Ministry of IT & Telecom has worked with Google administration to verify the exact number of jobs created or facilitated for Pakistanis in the digital business.

The exact number of youth from Sindh, particularly from the Mirpurkhas Division, who benefited from this opportunity is still unconfirmed.

The Ministry has followed up with the relevant authorities to obtain the precise data on beneficiaries from Sindh, especially Mirpurkhas Division. She assured that further details would be shared with the august House as soon as the required information is received.